Letoya Luckett Ties The Knot In Texas

LeToya Luckett married Dallas businessman Tommicus Walker over the weekend in Austin, TX.
1. LeToya Luckett1 of 18
2. Niecy Nash and LeToya Luckett2 of 18
3. Michelle Williams, Maxwell and LeToya Luckett3 of 18
4. LeToya Luckett, Kevin Hart, Keshia Knight Pulliam4 of 18
5. LeToya Luckett5 of 18
6. Damien Wayans and LeToya Luckett6 of 18
7. LeToya Luckett and AJ JohnsonSource:Twitter 7 of 18
8. LeToya Luckett8 of 18
9. LeToya Luckett and Monica BrownSource:Twitter 9 of 18
10. LeToya Luckett and Craig Wayans10 of 18
11. LeToya Luckett and Ludacris11 of 18
12. LeToya Luckett, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Diamond and Toya Wright12 of 18
13. LeToya Luckett and Monica Brown13 of 18
14. LeToya Luckett and Melanie Fiona14 of 18
15. Lance Gross and LeToya Luckett15 of 18
16. Keshia Knight Pulliam and LeToya Luckett16 of 18
17. LeToya Luckett17 of 18
18. Terrence J, Jeanette Jenkins and LeToya Luckett18 of 18
