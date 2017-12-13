9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Letoya Luckett Ties The Knot In Texas

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

LeToya Luckett married Dallas businessman Tommicus Walker over the weekend in Austin, TX.

Photos: LeToya Luckett

18 photos Launch gallery

Photos: LeToya Luckett

Continue reading Photos: LeToya Luckett

Photos: LeToya Luckett

LeToya Luckett is moved from just singing to also acting, and she rubs elbows with some entertainers from all genres, including Monica Brown, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Kevin Hart, Niecy Nash, Ludacris and more. Take a look.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos