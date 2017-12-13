9 O'Clock News
Beyonce Reaches No.1 For The First Time In 9 Years

Posted 2 hours ago
This week Beyonce and Ed Sheeran’s new duet ‘Perfect’ reached no.1 on the Billboard 200.

This is Beyonce’s first time hitting #1 since “Single Ladies” back in 2008.

Congratulations Bey!

Photos