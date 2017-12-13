Lil Pump’s Concert Ends Abruptly After He Throws Microphone At Fan

9 O'Clock News
Lil Pump’s Concert Ends Abruptly After He Throws Microphone At Fan

Posted 1 hour ago
Lil Pump Performs At Emo's

Lil Pump ends his show early Monday night after getting a water bottle thrown at him on stage.

Lil Pump is back in the headlines tonight just hours after he was went viral for filming himself getting kicked out of a hotel. However this time around the 17-year internet sensation had a little run in with a particular fan at his show Monday night in Connecticut, ultimately ending the concert abruptly.

RELATEDLil Pump Inching Closer To Becoming A Millionaire According To Record Contract

Apparently a fan in Pump’s show decided to throw a water bottle at Pump while he was performing, and he didn’t appreciate that at all. In fact, Pump stopped the show and confronted the fan, before whipping his microphone at him, and walking off his set abruptly.

