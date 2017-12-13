TRIED IT: Mayvenn Hair Released A Wine Colored Shade That You Need This Season

I needed a hair pickme up. While I love my natural hair and black zig-zag coils, I wanted to tjuz up my look and head into the Fall/Winter season in style. I admit, coloring my hair is something I find a bit intimidating. I worry about the health of my natural hair and if the chemicals will weaken it, or worse, make it fall out. I didn’t want braids for Fall (this will be my Winter style), but I definitely wanted a fashionable protective style.

Mayvenn Hair, came to the rescue.

If you’re keeping up with the Fall/Winter 2017 trends, you know that red and particularly, burgundy, is all the rage. It’s been all over the runway and trickling to stores near you. Fashion definitely transitions into the beauty space as well and Mayvenn Hair took the leap, releasing pre-dyed virgin hair. I’ve used Mayvenn Hair before to achieve this fab NYFW look, so I was excited to try their latest product. No surprise, it didn’t dissapoint.

Mayvenn released this red-burgundy hair with purple undertones and it is HOT. When I took the hair to my hairdresser to install, she instantly fell in love. “What hair is this?” she cooed. The hair is soft and and the closure hair actually matched the bundle (something that I’ve had problems with in the past). One of my favorite things about this hair is that it looks and feels expensive, but it’s actually affordable. My 18″ loose wave bundle cost $84.00 and I had two for my install plus a $99.00 14″ loose wave closure.

You need to give this hair about two good washes before installing (I did not). If you don’t, some of the pink in the dye will transfer (lightly) onto your clothes (but washes out). After the second wash, I felt as if the color looked even more vibrant. The hair feels good and looks great. I wore it in multiple styles from bangs, to a side part to down the middle. You can definitely re-use this hair.

The hair itself became a statement accessory. No matter where I went, I always received compliments. People were most enthralled by the color. It’s so unique with it’s purple-burgundy hue. The hair definitely made me feel sexy and you will definitely stand out from the crowd and look like the fashionista you are.

I wore the hair for 6 weeks and am letting my natural hair breathe but the minute I took it out, I wanted to put it right back in.

Many celebs have been trying the red hair look this season, including Cynthia Bailey (who also went red for the first time, like me!). This look is fresh and fierce for this season and will still be hot in 2018.

Beauties, are you feeling this red hair? If you try Mayvenn’s burgundy hair, I want to see! Tag me @TheIslanDiva or @HelloBeautiful and show me your style. Not into red? Still check out Mayvenn Hair. They have some beautiful colors including chocolate brown, blonde (with brown roots), blonde, caramel brown, and more. Nevertheless, their bright burgundy is a win in my book!

