Beyoncé Is Out Here Breaking Necks In Her Pum Pum Shorts

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is not playing with y’all today. The megastar posted a series of shots and videos of herself on Instagram wearing a $495.00 Balenciaga t-shirt with Off-White shorts and a Y/Project black and white belt.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

She paired this casual look with some not so casual, $10,000.00 Yves Saint Laurent gunmetal crystal boots. Slayyyyy.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Mrs. Carter must have been feeling this look (styled by Zerina Akers) because she posted a series of shots in this ensemble and even one of her and Jay-Z (on what seems to be a private plane).

bleK sentS. @ysl 😩 A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

However, this sassy shot of her looking back and giving us a glance at her cheeks: m’aam, we are not worthy.

Beauties, tell us your thoughts on this look in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

Beyoncé Presents Colin Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her

Beyoncé Bares Her Post Baby Belly In An Off The Shoulder Crop Top