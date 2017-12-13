The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why It’s Probably Not A Good Idea For The Eagles To Sign Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
The Philidelphia Eagles’ Quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for the season after tearing his ACL. The vacant spot on the team has fans shouting replacement suggestions out, which largely center around, of course, Colin Kaepernick.

But, Jeff Johnson explains, as cool as it would be to see the NFL swallow its pride and put Kaepernick back onto the field, signing to the Eagles may not be the best move for either of them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos