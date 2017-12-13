The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Could Courtney B. Vance’s New Role Mess With His Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Courtney B. Vance has been married to Angela Bassett for over 20 years. Courtney is slated to star in a new film “Ben Is Back,” opposite Julia Roberts. The pair are set to be playing a married couple, which Gary With Da Tea says is always a dangerous situation to be in, because chemistry onset could possibly spill over into real life and shake everything up. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

