Professor Speaks Against ‘I’m Not A Racist:’ ‘This Is Psychological Warfare’

Professor Aaron X. Smith of Temple University shared some strong words about the “I’m Not A Racist” video that went viral in November.

This brother said everything I wanted to say about that “I’m not racist” video… Protect him at all costs… pic.twitter.com/kUqdhD8iZD — TheGrandeDame (@Itsonlyreal) December 11, 2017

