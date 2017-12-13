SNL Sketch Made Leslie Jones Throw Up On Live TV

Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones had to fight extremely hard to prevent any serious embarrassment during her sketch with James Franco.

Franco, Saturday’s guest host, played a holiday gift wrapper in a sketch when Jones was a patron. James Franco kept cutting himself and spread fake blood all over the set. At one point, he tries to stop the bleeding by putting his cut finger in his mouth, but eventually ends up spitting it out on Leslie Jones and some making it in her mouth.

Jones gave one of the sincere reactions ever seen.

Leslie took to Instagram with Franco to let everyone know that her reaction seemed sincere because it really was. She threw up in her mouth, then swallowed it to prevent any further embarrassment.

This man almost made me puke on national television!! Lmao we had a good time with James Franco!! A post shared by Leslie Jones (@lesdogggg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 10:11am PST

