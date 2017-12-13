Music
Home > Music

K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get Her Fake Butt Taken Out

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

K. Michelle Album Preview For 'Kimberly: The People I Used To Know'

Source: Oliver Walker / Getty

K.Michelle announced earlier this year she was undergoing surgery to shrink her buxom bottom and now the Love & Hip Hop singer is undergoing surgery to have all the “foreign objects” removed.

“January 12, I literally have to lay down again to get these foreign objects out of my body,” K. Michelle revealed on Ebro In The Morning. “I’m getting it completely out.”

Michelle claimed a lot of celebrities in the industry uses the same doctor, but after losing weight and having kids “our butts have gone in a different direction as well.”

Ebro confirmed Michelle always had a large bottom, but she says she enhanced it because of her insecurities and the trendiness of plastic surgery.

Watch, below:

#PressPlay: #KMichelle is saying goodbye to her booty in 2018! Via: @oldmanebro

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos