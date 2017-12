NERD and Rihanna should have known they had a hit because the dance challenges to their track “Lemon” started just days after the song was released.

Many have attempted to get down to the NERD beat, but only few have really slayed — and Tamar Braxton is one of them. See for yourself:

But Tay Tay isn’t the only one killing the #LemonDanceChallenge. Hit the flip for more slayage.

