Watch A Woman Threaten To “Kill Everybody” On Southwest Airlines Flight

It seems she was angry she couldn't have a cigarette...

Posted 1 hour ago
On her way to Sacramento from Portland this weekend, a woman was caught smoking in aboard a plane and tampering with the smoke detector in the bathroom. After she was caught, the woman threatened to “kill everybody on this plane” if it didn’t land immediately. When the plane did finally land, she was escorted to law enforcement, KOIN reports.

