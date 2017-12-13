Watch A Woman Threaten To “Kill Everybody” On Southwest Airlines Flight

On her way to Sacramento from Portland this weekend, a woman was caught smoking in aboard a plane and tampering with the smoke detector in the bathroom. After she was caught, the woman threatened to “kill everybody on this plane” if it didn’t land immediately. When the plane did finally land, she was escorted to law enforcement, KOIN reports.

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History 1. Before swag was swag, J.Lo and Puff Daddy had it. They were definitely the hottest couple at the 2000 VMAs, and may still hold that title even today. Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake were basically royalty in the late '90s. This photo of them at the VMAs in 2000 looks more like a prom pic than an award show. Adorbs. Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Beyonce & Jay Z are the GOAT couple of every award show. Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. 2003 was a great year for 50 Cent. He and Vivica A. Fox were a sexy couple before things went awry. Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Kanye West & Amber Rose at the 2009 VMAs will forever go down in history. Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Chris Brown & Rihanna were the "IT" couple of 2007. They even hit the stage to perform "Umbrella" together at the VMAs that same year. Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. 2005 was such a different time. Ciara was virtually unknown to the masses, and Shad Moss was Bow Wow with a ponytail. Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were just kids when they hit the VMA red carpet together in 2011. Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Ice T & Coco always bring lots of energy, wherever they go. Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Who knew back in 2007 that Katy Perry would be a huge star and Travis McCoy would be missing in action? Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey were the cutest couple in Hollywood before reality TV fame. Here they are at the 2005 VMAs during happier times. Source:Getty 11 of 11