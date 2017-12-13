9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

FBI Asked Meek Mill To Record Philly Judge, He Refused

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill 'Wins & Losses' Album Release Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Meek Mill pressed the FBI to investigate the judge who had repeatedly concluded that he had violated the terms of his probation last year, the sources say. And it was Mill who brought the short-lived review to a halt by ending his cooperation.

Agents wanted Meek to wear a wire and record conversations with Brinkley, who he alleged had tried to extort favors from him in exchange for leniency, the sources say.

But Mill refused – and the inquiry faded away.

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos