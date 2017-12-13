FBI Asked Meek Mill To Record Philly Judge, He Refused

Meek Mill pressed the FBI to investigate the judge who had repeatedly concluded that he had violated the terms of his probation last year, the sources say. And it was Mill who brought the short-lived review to a halt by ending his cooperation.

Agents wanted Meek to wear a wire and record conversations with Brinkley, who he alleged had tried to extort favors from him in exchange for leniency, the sources say.

But Mill refused – and the inquiry faded away.

