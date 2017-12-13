SZA’s Performances of “The Weekend” and “Love Galore” on ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
11 Reasons To Love SZA (PHOTOS)
1. Because she’s down with the boys (The TDE boys that is).Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. She’s a natural hair icon in every right.Source:Instagram 2 of 11
3. I mean, LOOK AT THAT HAIR.Source:Instagram 3 of 11
4. Because she runs in a circle of equally gorgeous friends.Source:Instagram 4 of 11
5. She’s a vegan, but she’s not afraid to indulge in some junk food. #ShamelessSource:Instagram 5 of 11
6. Because she’s a yogi.Source:Instagram 6 of 11
7. Because she brings a whole new definition to tom-boy chic.Source:Instagram 7 of 11
8. And she still knows how to dress it up.Source:Instagram 8 of 11
9. And she knows how to do Fashion Week justice.Source:Instagram 9 of 11
10. And just as easily go back to her tom-boy tendencies with style.Source:Instagram 10 of 11
11. Because she’s adorable. Duh!Source:Instagram 11 of 11
