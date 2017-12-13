Watch Trump’s Sexual Assault Accusers Full Interview

Via | NBC News

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct before he took office spoke out Monday as America’s watershed #MeToo moment continues to unfold.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, speaking together on “Megyn Kelly Today,” described separate interactions with the president in years past, with one of the allegations dating back several decades.

Holvey said when she competed in Trump’s Miss USA pageant in 2006, Trump came backstage unexpectedly when she and other contestants were wearing nothing but robes and he personally inspected the contestants.

“I just felt so gross,” she said. “Just looking me over like I was a piece of meat.”

“Nobody dreams of being ogled when you’re a little girl wanting to wear a crown,” she added.

