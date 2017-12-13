So Beautiful
GET THE LOOK: Storm Reid Goes For An All White Suit At The Star Wars Premiere In LA

Posted 1 hour ago
Actress Storm Reid attended Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere clad in an all white Rosetta Getty suit.

The 14-year-old wore a $1,425.00 Rosetta Getty cropped back vest and paired it with $890.00 cropped high rise trousers. She wore a Woolford bodysuit (you can get a similar one here for $97.50) and $295.00 Via Spiga sandals (available at Bloomingdales.com).

Storm wore her hair in box braids and added a playful braid to the left side. Her white manicure and pedicure keeps the whole look fresh! A white and black look always comes across as chic and is perfect for the red carpet.

We’re totally here for the fact she looks stylish, yet age appropriate. Hats off to stylist Jason Bolden.

Photos