Why The Internet Dragged Terrence Howard For An Entire Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Over the weekend, you might have seen a lot of different photos of Terrence Howard‘s head photoshopped into various different scenarios from iconic moments in TV and film. What started all of the hoopla was when Terrence said that he was initially supposed to be playing Vin Diesel’s part in the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Fans responded with a crazy reimagining of all the other roles Terrence Howard could have had in an alternate reality. What resulted was an amazing collection of internet gold now known as the “Mayne” memes. Check out this exclusive video to see Headkrack break down all the hilarity in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

