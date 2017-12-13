Maria More’s Basic & Practical Tips To Losing The Holiday Weight [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Maria More was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She was loaded with tips for shedding some of that extra holiday weight that the season’s festivities tends to leave on us. Maria explains that weight loss and the conversation around it might seem super complicated, but it all boils down to maintaining a calorie deficit. Or rather, “treat calories like cash and stay in your budget.”

Maria also talks about starting toward your goal from where you are, rather than comparing your beginning to someone else’s middle. It’s about being smart about your self-control and your calorie intake. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

