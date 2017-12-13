The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Maria More’s Basic & Practical Tips To Losing The Holiday Weight [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Maria More was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She was loaded with tips for shedding some of that extra holiday weight that the season’s festivities tends to leave on us. Maria explains that weight loss and the conversation around it might seem super complicated, but it all boils down to maintaining a calorie deficit. Or rather, “treat calories like cash and stay in your budget.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maria also talks about starting toward your goal from where you are, rather than comparing your beginning to someone else’s middle. It’s about being smart about your self-control and your calorie intake. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Maria More On Why Going Vegan Doesn’t Mean Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gives Tips On Developing Healthy Eating Habits [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fitness Expert Maria More Gets Juicy To Do Some Squats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

17 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

Continue reading Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 6 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 1 week ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 3 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos