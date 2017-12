Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert’s wife, national recording artist, Teyana Taylor has the true gift of Mary J. Blige. While chilling laid back on a couch she channeled her inner Mary J. Blige and killed it.

Why? She simply did it all for the Gram, Instagram that is. Check out her video below.

#teyanataylor channels her inner #maryjblige A post shared by CoreVizionTV Network (@cvtvnetwork) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: