SZA 5 Grammy Nominations Light Up The SNL Stage [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

For those who had been living under a rock and didn’t know who SZA was, after this past Saturday night I can almost guarantee her digital sales went through the roof on Sunday morning.

Singer/songwriter, Solána Imani Rowe, better known as SZA (pronounced Sizza), has had a world wind year. She has been nominated for 5 awards at the 2018 Grammy Awards in the category’s of:

Best R&B Song: Supermodel

Best New Artist: SZA

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: Love Galore

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Ctrl

Best R&B Performance: The Weeknd

Saturday night to top off her nominated best new artist year, she lit up the stage of “SNL”, showing/giving you why she is also being well deservedly nominated for best R&B performance as well.

Check out her “SNL” performance videos below.

Love Galore Live: 2018 Grammy Nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

The Weeknd Live: 2018 Grammy Nominated for Best R&B Performance

