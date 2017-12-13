GG Of The Century: Uber Driver Saves Stranded Customer

Twitter applauded @vickto_willy this weekend after she went way above and beyond the call of her Uber duties.

I was driving for uber today & this girl gets in the car. I ask her hows her day been & she breaks down. She tells me that she flew alone from Texas to see a guy & he abandoned her so I did what I would want someone to do for me. I invited her to hang out with my friends & I. — la loba (@vickto_willy) December 10, 2017

Like y’all don’t understand. This girl was near her breaking point. She thought she could trust this guy. She’s been alone at her hotel since Thursday. My friends and I are about to show her a bomb time so that her trip isn’t completely pointless. — la loba (@vickto_willy) December 10, 2017

Update: My friends and I offered to jump the guy for her but she politely declined and said that karma will get him…like sis karma might get him but my hands are faster pic.twitter.com/exkr3ep8Yz — la loba (@vickto_willy) December 10, 2017

She just told us that when he came to her hotel, he asked her where he could park his car so no one would see it. He claim since he plays for FSU his coach would be mad if he knew he was there. Likeeee I’m pissed! He clearly hiding something. What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/4ow9dDdVC6 — la loba (@vickto_willy) December 10, 2017

Update: Her name is Leah. She’s super sweet and charming and I’m about to show her a good time. Taking her to a pregame, already got her listening to Florida music like Ice Berg and Major Nine. Changing her life and getting her lit. pic.twitter.com/L3ncXSOksO — la loba (@vickto_willy) December 10, 2017

