News
Home > News

#We’reWithKeaton: This Emotional Clip Is Proof Why Bullying Needs To Stop

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Teenage boys bully classmate in school hallway.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

 

A middle schooler from Tennessee is teaching the world how painful bullying is, and how far we still have to go as a society.

Keaton Jones went viral over the weekend after his mother recorded a video of him describing the mean and hurtful things he’s suffered at the hands of bullies at his school.

TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ Over the weekend, a very heartbreaking video of a Tennessee middle school student named Keaton Jones went viral. His mother recorded a video of him describing the mean and hurtful things he's suffered at the hands of bullies at his school. _______________________________________ In the video, Keaton begins to cry as he asks his mom how in the world people find joy in hurting innocent people. "Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to 'em?" Keaton asks tearfully. He adds, "It's not okay." The little boy continues to cry as he describes what the other children say and do to him at school. Keaton says that the bullies call him ugly, tell him that he has no friends and they've even poured milk on him! _______________________________________ Eventually, Keaton misters up the strength to lend some advice to other kids who may be being bullied. "If you are being bullied just don't let it bother you," he says through tears. "It's hard but it will probably–(View more at TheShadeRoom.Com!) 📸: @gettyimages

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

The touching video has celebs from all walks of life making it known that they stand with Keaton and against bullying.

 

 

Dear Keaton, we stand with you. Hit the flip to see which stars are team #JusticeForKeaton.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 4 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 6 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos