It’s All About The Benjamins: Diddy Is 2017’s Highest-Paid Musician

9 O'Clock News
Posted 16 mins ago
Via | HipHopDX

It’s good to be Diddy. Despite not having released a solo project since 2015’s MMM, the Hip Hop mogul was named 2017’s highest-paid musician by Forbes.

Puff Daddy pulled in a whopping $130 million pretax this year, a career-best mark for the powerful executive. To calculate this, Forbes evaluated pretax income from June 1, 2016 through June 1, 2017. The publication used data from Nielsen SoundScan, the RIAA, Pollstar and industry insiders.

Forbes attributes Diddy’s massive earnings to a variety of income sources, including the Bad Boy’s reunion tour and his Ciroc vodka deal.

Diddy also got a major influx of capital by selling a third of his Sean John clothing line. That sale alone earned him an estimated $70 million.

