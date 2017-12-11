Autographed Eminem “Revival” Album Bundles Going For $500 A Pop

Autographed Eminem “Revival” Album Bundles Going For $500 A Pop

Via | HipHopDX

DETROIT, MI – As the Stans and fans alike patiently wait for Eminem to explode with the release of his ninth studio album, Revival, the Shady Records store is officially open for business — and business will be good (when) the merchandise sells out.

Those individuals looking to show unflinching support to Marshall Mathers’ latest LP can immediately turn their monetary support towards the Limited Edition Autographed Collectors Bundle + Digital Album package for Revival. Besides the digital download or physical copy (which will be made available come December 15), the bundle also includes a Limited Edition Autographed “Walk On Water” Steel Print (with the song’s lyrics etched from a copy of Eminem’s own handwritten scribble-scrabble), a Limited Edition Black Dog Tag and an autographed Certificate of Authenticity on the back of the frame.

