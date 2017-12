Via | HotNewHipHop

No one of sound mind can debate that this was the Year of SZA . Since finally gracing the masses with her debut CTRL album, it’s only been up from there for Top Dawg Entertainment’s resident siren.

RELATED: SZA’s “CTRL” Named 2017’s Best Album by Time Magazine

She’s since gone on her first headlining trek, garnered several RIAA plaques, and further secured her place as more than a flash in the pan after locking down five Grammy nominations for the 2018 ceremonies: best new artist, best R&B performance, best rap/sung performance, best R&B song, and best urban contemporary album.