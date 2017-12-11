This Young Child Star’s Performance Has People Calling Him The Next Michael Jackson

Usually, people don’t pay too much attention to time-out performances during basketball games, but JD McCrary may have changed that narrative.

The young actor, and the voice of young Simba in the Lion King movie, blew LA Clippers audience away with his rendition of the Jackson 5‘s classic, “Who’s Loving You” in a game of Finish The Lyrics.

If you thought that was dope, hit the flip to see JD master the vocals that is New Edition’s “Can You Stand The Rain”.

