9 O'Clock News
Chris Brown Earned 40 RIAA Plaques This Year

Posted 15 mins ago
Via | HipHopDX

R&B’s resident bad boy Chris Brown is closing out the year with another accomplishment to add to his list. On Wednesday (December 6), Brown took to Twitter to reveal he’s received over three dozen plaques from the RIAA this year.

“40 PLAQUES THIS YEAR!,” he wrote. “Today the RIAA released 23 more certified platinum and gold plaques that included 12 x multi platinum singles. 74.5 million single and album sales just in the US.”

