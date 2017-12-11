Migos Casting “Everyday Struggle” Lookalikes For Potential Diss Video

Via | HipHopDX

Earlier this week, Twitter was abuzz after hearing a snippet of Quavo‘s Joe Budden jab on the song “Ice Tray” from the Quality Control Control The Streets Vol 1 compilation. Now it appears that a video could be in the works and that Migos are looking to cast lookalikes of all three hosts of Everybody Struggle (Joe Budden, Nadeska Alexis, and DJ Akademiks).

The two crews faced off in a now-infamous interview at the 2017 BET Awards in June.

Nadeska herself first brought attention to the ad that appeared on casting website Backstage. Though the specifics of the roles have since been removed from the listing, screenshots are forever.

