Will This Man Get In Trouble For Making His Own Food At Waffle House? [EXCLUSIVE]

A man showed up to his local Waffle House in South Carolina late one night, when he couldn’t get any help because the employee was sleeping. So, instead of being discouraged, he hopped behind the counter and made himself food. He also documented the entire thing on social media.

While Rickey Smiley seems to condone the man’s efforts, Special K isn’t too sure what he did was all the way legal. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

