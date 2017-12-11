The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Will This Man Get In Trouble For Making His Own Food At Waffle House? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 17 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A man showed up to his local Waffle House in South Carolina late one night, when he couldn’t get any help because the employee was sleeping. So, instead of being discouraged, he hopped behind the counter and made himself food. He also documented the entire thing on social media.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While Rickey Smiley seems to condone the man’s efforts, Special K isn’t too sure what he did was all the way legal. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Mark Curry Wants To Take Juicy Out On A Date To Waffle House [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Juvenile Allegedly Punches Waffle House Customer [VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Why She Won’t Collaborate With Cardi B Just Yet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebrity Jailbirds

36 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Jailbirds

Continue reading Celebrity Jailbirds

Celebrity Jailbirds

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 4 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 6 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos