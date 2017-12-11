Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

This Young Man’s Attempt To Help His Mom Before Holidays Surpasses His Wildest Dreams

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Barber shop

Source: Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images / Getty

The holiday season is all about giving, and one San Antonio teen gave his mom the best gift she could ask for at this time in her life.

19-year old Moses Castellano took to Twitter to help his mom overcome a tough time at work. He tweeted:

 

Castellano says he never thought the kind tweet would go viral, considering the fact that he has just over 500 followers — mostly consisting of friends and family. But to the teen’s surprise, his post has received over 62,000 retweets and more than 70,000 likes on Twitter since Tuesday.

Happy Holidays to the Castellanos.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 4 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 6 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos