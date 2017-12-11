The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Was It Bad For Patti Labelle To Reveal Details About Luther Vandross’ Sexuality? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Patti Labelle was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she shed some light on her friendship with the late, great Luther Vandross. She spoke about his sexuality, which Luther never directly spoke on while he was alive.

Though he was long rumored to be gay, Patti’s statements are a reliable confirmation about that matter that the public has never heard before. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

The legendary Luther Vandross died on July 1, 2005.

