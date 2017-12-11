The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Stacey Dash Should Be Glad About Promo For Dame Dash’s New Movie [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 mins ago
The infamous Stacey Dash is speaking out about promo for her cousin Dame Dash‘s new film, “Honor Up.” She claims Dame is “using” their relation to each other to promote the film, and that she was never consulted about her image being used.

You would think she would be happy to be included in some press that doesn’t center around her disdain for blackness, but some folks are saying the exact problem is that the movie is actually too black for her tastes nowadays. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos