Black Tony Shares His Favorite Part Of Rickey Smiley In “Friday After Next” [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony just saw “Friday After Next” for the first time, and realized Rickey Smiley was in the movie! As he prepares to execute his next master plan, he tells Rickey what his favorite part of the film. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

