Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Disputes His Claim They Married For a Green Card

A source close to Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife Norma Gibson tells Page Six that his claims that they didn’t marry for love are utter nonsense.

In an interview with the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Tyrese overshared his personal business once again by revealing that he only married Norma for one specific reason — a green card.

“He’s lying as always,” the source said. “He tried to get her back before he was engaged … He’s furious she wouldn’t come back to him.”

The insider also claims Tyrese is after full custody of their child, Shayla.

“We had an angel, but I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because I was happily married,” Tyrese said in the interview.

“You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby. So now you’re running around painting this picture, like we was [whistles ‘Bridal Chorus’], like bro we got married and there was like seven people there. Like, I am the most flashiest, flamboyant dude other than Floyd Mayweather. I am the flashiest. There’s nothing about me that’s low-key and quiet. You know that I married her to keep her in the country.”

Peep his appearance on Rickey Smiley via the clip above. His admission left many wondering if he had confessed to marriage fraud, which is a felony in the US.

The part-time singer and “Fast & Furious” franchise actor also addressed the abuse allegations Norma raised against him.

“It was the randomest, craziest thing ever,” Tyrese said of waking up to Norma’s claims on Sept. 11. “It traumatized me forever.”

In related news, after weeks of staying quiet about Tyrese slamming him over his involvement with the “Fast and Furious” franchise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is finally addressing his critics.

Johnson spoke in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly where he responded to a lot of the controversy surrounding his decision to participate in a spinoff based on the franchise that will see his Lucas Hobbs character go up against Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

“It’s been a challenging process because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise,” Johnson told the outlet. “But in the process of elevating the franchise, I have always thought that in order for this to have real longevity and legs, we should spin out and create characters that can live on their own.”

