Firefighters Pissed At Youtube Prankster Who Cemented His Head To A Microwave

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

A Youtube prankster has firefighters in West Midland pissed after they had to spend over an hour freeing his head from a kitchen appliance. The prankster, Twitter user @JayFromTGF, deliberately cemented his head to a microwave and says he’s traumatized after the “near death experience.”

I’ve just had a near death experience. Very lucky to be alive. I’m traumatised. — Jay Swingler (@JayFromTGF) December 7, 2017

But the team who responded to the emergency say there are far from impressed and even tweeted out photos of the bizarre incident. See that up top and their video statement below.

West Midlands Fire Service has issued the following video statement regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/hv0Cg1fbD1 — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 8, 2017

As for the rest of Twitter, they weren’t feeling Jay’s foolishness either.

Nah you should charge him that £650 — 🇯🇲Jamaican Harmo||Parafamily🇯🇲 (@jamaicanharmo) December 8, 2017

The video got age restriced, which means he cannot monetize it pic.twitter.com/FihTRlNuVk — Ryan Clarken Ⓥ (@RyanClarken) December 8, 2017

Nice job on the video statement. It really does set it home just how irresponsible actions have hidden costs and consequences. Stay safe. — Martin (@martin5671) December 8, 2017

Moral of the story: don’t do dumb sh*t and then waste everybody’s time when you need saving.