Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Firefighters Pissed At Youtube Prankster Who Cemented His Head To A Microwave

Surely there are other things he could've been doing with his time.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 17 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Youtube prankster has firefighters in West Midland pissed after they had to spend over an hour freeing his head from a kitchen appliance. The prankster, Twitter user @JayFromTGF, deliberately cemented his head to a microwave and says he’s traumatized after the “near death experience.”

But the team who responded to the emergency say there are far from impressed and even tweeted out photos of the bizarre incident. See that up top and their video statement below.

As for the rest of Twitter, they weren’t feeling Jay’s foolishness either.

Moral of the story: don’t do dumb sh*t and then waste everybody’s time when you need saving.

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

Continue reading 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

The former First Lady headlined this year's Conference For Women 2017 in Philadelphia and dropped some insightful gems.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 4 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 6 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos