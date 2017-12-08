News
Snowpocalypse 2: Atlanta’s Snow Storm Was The Talk Of The Town In 2014

The City of Atlanta issued a Winter Storm warning on Friday and is set to receive about 2 inches of snow.

To people from the Northern part of the country, two inches of snow is equivalent to a misty day — but for folks from Atlanta, it’s “hide yo kids, hide yo wives, and stay indoors because a blizzard is hitting the city.” Folks on social media wasted no time calling ATL out on their past and present issues with snow.

But remember when ATL’s snowpocalypse became the punchline on SNL’s Weekend Update back in 2014? Hit the flip to see the classic sketch.

