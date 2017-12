Your browser does not support iframes.

A woman in Northport, NY received a ticket for smoking weed in her car. They found her because she parked in the police chief’s parking spot! It’s bad enough she’s smoking weed but in the police chief’s spot? You’re just asking for it.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: