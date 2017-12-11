Cleveland Browns hire GM John Dorsey on same day Sashi Brown fired

Via | USA Today

The Cleveland Browns wasted little time revamping their front office, hiring former Kansas City Chiefs GM John Dorsey on Thursday night.

“We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. “John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey’s caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans.”

