Why A Judge Isn’t Buying Claims That 50 Cent Stole Idea For “Power” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

50 Cent landed a big win in court recently, against two guys who claimed the rapper ripped off their idea for his hit TV show, “Power.” The two wrote a play all about the drug hustle and everything related to it, but at the end of the day, the judge says it isn’t stealing, because certain parts of the narrative just come with the territory.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: 50 Cent Admits To Leaking “Power” Episode [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Phresher On How It Felt To Get A Phone Call From 50 Cent [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why 50 Cent Wants To Be Killed Off His Own Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: