Why A Judge Isn’t Buying Claims That 50 Cent Stole Idea For “Power” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 mins ago
50 Cent landed a big win in court recently, against two guys who claimed the rapper ripped off their idea for his hit TV show, “Power.” The two wrote a play all about the drug hustle and everything related to it, but at the end of the day, the judge says it isn’t stealing, because certain parts of the narrative just come with the territory.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos