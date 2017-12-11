The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Rihanna Engaged? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Rihanna has sparked rumors that she is engaged to her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The couple is believed to have been dating for over a year- half of which time they kept a secret from the public. Recently, she was spotted out and about with something real shiny on her ring finger. Click on the audio player to hear more in this Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

