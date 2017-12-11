Is Rihanna Engaged? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rihanna has sparked rumors that she is engaged to her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The couple is believed to have been dating for over a year- half of which time they kept a secret from the public. Recently, she was spotted out and about with something real shiny on her ring finger. Click on the audio player to hear more in this Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Rihanna Stood Up For Transwomen [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Rihanna’s Courtside Bow To Lebron Was Not A Good Look [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: