How Joe Budden Cleverly Responded To Quavo’s Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Quavo from Migos dissed Joe Budden in a snippet from a new song, which he previewed via his Twitter accounts. Joe Budden responded with a couple of tweets, but then he really gave a direct response on his show, Everyday Struggle.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He started off by endorsing the song, saying that Quavo made a good point in his verse. But it was a great set up for the perfect punchline. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Joe Budden Popped Off On Migos At The 2017 BET Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joe Budden Explains How Smoking Gave Him His Most Unique Feature [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Joe Budden Cashed In On The Viral Video Of Him Chasing Down Trespassers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest: