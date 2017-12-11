The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Joe Budden Cleverly Responded To Quavo’s Diss Track [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Quavo from Migos dissed Joe Budden in a snippet from a new song, which he previewed via his Twitter accounts. Joe Budden responded with a couple of tweets, but then he really gave a direct response on his show, Everyday Struggle.

He started off by endorsing the song, saying that Quavo made a good point in his verse. But it was a great set up for the perfect punchline. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

