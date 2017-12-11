Tyrese On Being Falsely “Accused Of Being Bi-Polar” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyrese got candid about the intense battle for custody that spilled over into the public via his social media. He says he totally understands everyone making fun and having things to say about his social media outbursts. He is a man who doesn’t drink or smoke anything, he says, so his system is much more sensitive. Tyrese talks about being “accused of being bi-polar,” by his ex-wife, as a part of her goal of painting the picture that he’s mentally unfit to be a father.

He recalls at one point during the trial, when his ex-wife was asked whether she had medical evidence to back up her claims that he was bi-polar, and she couldn’t provide any. Plus, Tyrese reveals that he did indeed have a conversation about money with Jada Pinkett-Smith, but not Will, though he considers one an extension of the other, since they are a married couple. Check out this exclusive video to hear about all of that and more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

