Zero F*cks Given: Walgreen’s Store Clerk Stares Down Armed Robber

An armed robber in Weston, FL was caught by surprise when he tried to hold up a local Walgreens but instead of getting money, he was met with an ice cold stare.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of December 4. According to surveillance footage, the suspect walks into the store and conceals his appearance. Once at the checkout, he pulls out his handgun as the store clerk is ringing up his items. Unfortunately for him, the clerk was unmoved and unbothered. Instead of frantically handing over everything in the cash register, the clerk stares the gunman down for what seems to be an eternity.

STARING CONTEST – An armed robber attempted to hold up a Walgreens store in Weston, but encountered a clerk who decided to just stare him down instead BSO is still looking for the suspect. https://t.co/dVmUzQZMIb pic.twitter.com/0mWZM681Io — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 7, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

