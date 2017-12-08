The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Jay-Z Trying To Makeup With Kanye West? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Jay-Z and Kanye West have been feuding for quite some time now. While in Chicago for his 4:44 tour the rapper played a Kanye song and then said, “Shout out to Kanye.” Reports state that Kanye won’t forgive Jay-Z or Beyoncè until they apologize for the way they treated Kim Kardashian as well as him.

Headkrack also spoke about the beef between Quavo and Joe Budden. Quavo in a song talked about him and now fans are waiting for a track from him. Joe believes that he is a legend and should be treated as so. Da Brat and Headkrack also spoke about them on “Star” and how they were thankful for the opportunity.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

