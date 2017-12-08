Is Jay-Z Trying To Makeup With Kanye West? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jay-Z and Kanye West have been feuding for quite some time now. While in Chicago for his 4:44 tour the rapper played a Kanye song and then said, “Shout out to Kanye.” Reports state that Kanye won’t forgive Jay-Z or Beyoncè until they apologize for the way they treated Kim Kardashian as well as him.

Headkrack also spoke about the beef between Quavo and Joe Budden. Quavo in a song talked about him and now fans are waiting for a track from him. Joe believes that he is a legend and should be treated as so. Da Brat and Headkrack also spoke about them on “Star” and how they were thankful for the opportunity.

