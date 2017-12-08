Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Here’s How You Can Get Beyoncé In Your Home This Christmas

You're welcome.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce, Bow Wow, Chris Brown and Fall Out Boy Visit MTV's 'TRL' - December 19, 2006

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The Beyhive has just been blessed with a holiday miracle. Now you can pay to get Beyoncé to spend Christmas with you and your family this year — sort of.

A site called Women To Look Up To recently revealed their Christmas Tree Angel Fairy Topper, also known as “an inspiring kickass woman worthy of wings and celebration.”  Bey isn’t the only star to be transformed into a 3D holiday sculpture.

Hillary Clinton and Serena Williams can grace your homes this holiday season as a Christmas Tree Angel Fairy Topper.

 

With only two weeks left until Christmas, now is your chance to spread some inspirational women magic all over your home this holiday. Purchase your topper here.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 22 hours ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos