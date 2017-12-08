Feature Story
Atlanta’s New Mayor & 5 Other Badass Black Women Named ‘Keisha’

Meet Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Dr. Jackie Walters & Dr. Heavenly Kimes Host Runoff Fundraiser for Keisha Lance Bottoms

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Atlanta has a mayor named Keisha, ain’t that something? Keisha Lance Bottoms earned her Bachelor’s in communications at Florida A&M University, an HBCU, and a law degree from Georgia State University. She’s also a member of the Atlanta Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, and as of Tuesday night, ATL’s official mayor-elect.

In honor of all the Black Girl Magic going around, here are 5 other ladies named ‘Keisha’ that we love to love. Hit the flip…did we miss anybody who fits the bill?

Photos