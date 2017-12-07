News
Say What? Google Is Now Letting Celebrities Answer Your Search Questions

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Source: GEORGES GOBET / Getty

The future is now upon us.

Instead of typing in a random  question about your favorite celeb and getting a generic Internet answer — now you can get the answer straight from the star themselves. On Thursday, Google launched a new search feature that will have celebs answering commonly searched questions about themselves in the form of selfie videos that show up at the top of mobile search results.

Stars who have recorded videos for the launch include Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Ferrell, Priyanka Chopra, and Gina Rodriguez. So if you want to know if Tracee Ellis Ross can really sing, ask her yourself.

 

Hit the flip for more celebs answering your search questions.

