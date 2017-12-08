Celebrities Evacuate Their Homes As Wildfires Tear Through Southern California

Fire right now on the 405, across the street from the Getty Center 💔 this is heartbreaking. Uber driver tells me there’re so many deers in this area pic.twitter.com/jSeed0nFlC — Juliana Sakae (@jusakae) December 6, 2017

Southern California wildfires have been tearing through the region with no sign of letting up anytime soon.

ABC News reports red flags warnings have been extended across much of Southern California through Saturday, as the weather is not cooperating with the hundreds of officials who’ve been tirelessly trying to contain the fires. As of this morning, “Authorities are dealing with four major fires, as well as a smaller one in San Bernardino, which is entirely contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection,” ABC News states.

Many have been tweeting their concerns and evacuating the area, including famous names like Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres, and Chelsea Handler. Catch a glimpse at what the region is dealing with below and keep Cali in your prayers.

Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 6, 2017

never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

We are being evacuated. The air quality is terrible and my sons’ school has closed for the remainder of the week. @KyleRichards, @lisarinna, @LisaVanderpump, are you and your families okay? Praying for everyone’s safety in Ventura county and beyond. — Adrienne Maloof (@AdrienneMaloof) December 6, 2017

Just another drive into work. pic.twitter.com/Cy8MsEwoQY — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 6, 2017

@LionelRichie has been here helping me evacuate! Thank Go for him! 🙏🏽 — Brenda Harvey Richie (@BrendaRichie) December 6, 2017

my heart is breaking for my friends, family, and honestly just everyone back home. please please keep LA in your hearts and send healing energy in that direction. this is so so so fucking horrible and terrifying. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) December 6, 2017

WOW. There are currently FOUR fires in the LA area going on right now. I hope you all stay safe. Sending love + light to all of my brothers + sisters in LA! https://t.co/KaxRsZLVJj pic.twitter.com/fJO951pksM — COMMON (@common) December 6, 2017