Music
Home > Music

Iman Shumpert Just Might Be Your Favorite Rapper’s Ghost Writer [Exclusive Interview]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Model Monday Featuring TheRealSuYung

Source: Instagram / TheRealSuYung

Professional basketball player Iman Shumpert isn’t the shy type when it comes to interviews. His boisterous personality is just one of his many talents. The 8 year NBA vet is also a rapper and has even written for artists since being with Teyana Taylor.  He recently stopped by the studio to kick it with The Durtty Boyz, and talk about some of his life experiences.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Iman even got into a fight with a 3rd grade teacher for saying  basketball wasn’t a realistic dream. 

Could Iman Shumpert be your favorite rappers ghost writer?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 22 hours ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 3 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos