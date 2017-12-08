Iman Shumpert Just Might Be Your Favorite Rapper’s Ghost Writer [Exclusive Interview]

Professional basketball player Iman Shumpert isn’t the shy type when it comes to interviews. His boisterous personality is just one of his many talents. The 8 year NBA vet is also a rapper and has even written for artists since being with Teyana Taylor. He recently stopped by the studio to kick it with The Durtty Boyz, and talk about some of his life experiences.

Iman even got into a fight with a 3rd grade teacher for saying basketball wasn’t a realistic dream.

Could Iman Shumpert be your favorite rappers ghost writer?

