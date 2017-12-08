Beyoncé Struggled to Trust JAY-Z After Cheating: ‘If It Wasn’t for Blue Ivy, They Might Not Be Together’

“It was very rough for them to stay married,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It took Beyoncé a long time to trust again. She was struggling to move on and forgive. But keeping her family together was very important.”

“If it’s wasn’t for Blue Ivy, they might not be together,” adds the insider of the couple, who worked through their issues in therapy. “It took them years to get to the point where they are now.”

“Having more babies together made them even closer,” adds the insider.